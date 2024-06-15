Adapt to extensions that can automatically create groups for tabs.
ljtang2009
What's the matter?
I find some extensions from chrom web store such as this.
It can automatically create groups for tabs according to the customized rules.
It works in Chrom like:
But it does not work in Vivaldi.
My "Tab Stacking" config is:
What do I guess?
I guess Vivaldi blocks the function of tab grouping and creates new function of tab stacking.
What do I suggest?
I suggest Vivaldi can adapt to extensions (such as this) that can automatically create groups for tabs.
What alternative solutions do I find?
This post to install a Mod to Group tabs by domain:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98184/group-tabs-by-domain
That should be a practical solution.
I haven't tried it because "Modding Vivaldi" cannot be synchronized and the operation is complicated.
barbudo2005
@ljtang2009 said:
I suggest Vivaldi can adapt to extensions (such as this) that can automatically create groups for tabs.
That's not how things work at Vivaldi. Vivaldi will not be modified to work with an extension. For that there are Mods that are specially developed to work in Vivaldi.
@ljtang2009 said in Adapt to extensions that can automatically create groups for tabs.:
new function of tab stacking
Correct. Tabs/Urlbar in vivaldi use their own interface, not the chromium one, so these kind of extensions written for chrome will almost always fail.