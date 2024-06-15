What's the matter?

I find some extensions from chrom web store such as this.

It can automatically create groups for tabs according to the customized rules.

It works in Chrom like:



But it does not work in Vivaldi.

My "Tab Stacking" config is:



What do I guess?

I guess Vivaldi blocks the function of tab grouping and creates new function of tab stacking.

What do I suggest?

I suggest Vivaldi can adapt to extensions (such as this) that can automatically create groups for tabs.

What alternative solutions do I find?

This post to install a Mod to Group tabs by domain:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98184/group-tabs-by-domain

That should be a practical solution.

I haven't tried it because "Modding Vivaldi" cannot be synchronized and the operation is complicated.