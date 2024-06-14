What's the matter?

I configure the "New Tab Position" as follows :



I open new tab a.com/2.html from a.com/1.html.

These two tabs will be in a tab stack. That's OK.

I open new tab b.com/1.html from a.com/1.html.

These two tabs will also be in a tab stack.

I don't think a.com/1.html and b.com/1.html should be in a tab stack because their domains/subdomains are different.

What do I suggest?

I suggest Vivaldi has a checkbox named "As same domain/subdomain of Related tab" under the New Tab Position option in the Setting page.

The checkbox is available when users set New Tab Position As Tab Stack with Related Tab.

If it is checked, when I open new tab b.com/1.html from a.com/1.html, these two tabs will not be in a tab stack.