@Smeeding2535 I had already written this letter and stamped it, and finally saw the little tag symbol at the bottom and so got in, but here is the letter:

24/06/10

Christian Dysthe or Jon S. von Tetzchner

Innovation House

18 Norman Ave

Gloucester, MA 01930

Re: Stopping unwanted ads on You Tube

Dear Mr. Dysthe or Mr von Tetzchner,

I have switched to Linux Mint Cinnamon and Thunderbird in an effort to get away from MSFT. I was using you on MSFT, but you are very frustrating to use. Why not make it simpler for the legions of us who are technologically challenged?

On your screen capture in the bottom right hand corner it says after I hit submit:

In bright red, Not enough tags. Topics must have at least one tags. Why don’t you make your system easier to use? Where is the tag? What is the tag? How many do I need? I filled out all the boxes and you still refuse to work with me. And to add insult to injury, your screen capture refuses to capture the the bright red message in the right hand corner. This is a bull manure way of running your corral!