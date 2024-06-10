Youtube | Ads
-
Smeeding2535
Not
how do i stop the unwanted ads on you tube? Thank you on your settings i have the 3 block to the right already checked.
security settings
why do you make it so difficult to use your product??????????????????????????????????![
-
Smeeding2535
@Smeeding2535 I had already written this letter and stamped it, and finally saw the little tag symbol at the bottom and so got in, but here is the letter:
24/06/10
Christian Dysthe or Jon S. von Tetzchner
Innovation House
18 Norman Ave
Gloucester, MA 01930
Re: Stopping unwanted ads on You Tube
Dear Mr. Dysthe or Mr von Tetzchner,
I have switched to Linux Mint Cinnamon and Thunderbird in an effort to get away from MSFT. I was using you on MSFT, but you are very frustrating to use. Why not make it simpler for the legions of us who are technologically challenged?
On your screen capture in the bottom right hand corner it says after I hit submit:
In bright red, Not enough tags. Topics must have at least one tags. Why don’t you make your system easier to use? Where is the tag? What is the tag? How many do I need? I filled out all the boxes and you still refuse to work with me. And to add insult to injury, your screen capture refuses to capture the the bright red message in the right hand corner. This is a bull manure way of running your corral!
-
@Smeeding2535, stopping ads on YT dont work with the Vivaldi adblocker, nor with much others. uBO work, but only temporal, it's a permanent battle between gorehill and YT and with Mv3 it will be thend of uBO for this. The best alternative I found, which work 100%, cutting off all ads and nags, is using Violentmonkey with this script, using apart only the Vivaldi trackerblocker in YT.
Script Features
Ad removal (including homepage, regular videos, shorts, YouTube Music, YouTube Kids, etc.)
Custom content display: short video recommendations, movie recommendations, live stream recommendations, trending recommendations, gaming recommendations
Some useful special features
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 Reedit and try a better title for the thread!!!!
⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/services/forum/post-on-the-forum/#Edit_post
-
@Smeeding2535 Ads on youtube is an ongoing battle.
See this (long) thread https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94832/youtube-block-ads-with-native-ad-blocker
-
Hi!
This topic has been discussed on the above linked one by @TbGbe.
Continue there.
Also,
As mentioned by @DoctorG, use Clear / Descriptive Titles.
Thank you
--
PS! Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the Search Function.
Thank you
-