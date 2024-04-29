Youtube | Block Ads with Native Ad Blocker
-
clifffraser
Annoying ads on youtube are back
I came to Vivaldi browser from Firefox. Unfortunately Vivaldi seems to have lost the battle with Google, ads are now creeping in on Youtube despite adblock adins and the onboard adblocker. Its been a few months now and regretable I must return to Firefox which seems to be winning the battle. At least for the moment
--
ModEdit: Title
-
@clifffraser YouTube is a law unto itself.
I have not seen ads for a while, nor the warning message to turn off my (Vivaldi) ad-blocker, but it is anyone’s guess how long that will last.
Try clearing YouTube cookies, logging out and logging in again.
-
@clifffraser @Pesala said in Ads on YouTube start page no longer blocked:
I made myself a command chain button for History Back, Delay 100ms, History Forward, which skip
-
I'll just leave this here:
https://www.google.com/search?q=firefox+youtube+adblock+site:reddit.com
-
-
@clifffraser had same issue a few months ago, YouTube would show me ads despite Ad-Blocker - Just install uBlock Origin and use it with the Vivaldi Blocker. As far as I can tell there is no issue with having both on and uBlock Origin is a better blocker than the Vivaldi Blocker.
-
At this point, Ublock Origin is highly recommended, saved me alot of hassle.
-
I use both uBlock Origin and Privacy Badger with Vivaldi set to "No Blocking" on YouTube. Works well.
-
@jblm1997 said in Annoying ads on youtube are back:
At this point, Ublock Origin is highly recommended, saved me alot of hassle.
It was always highly recommended, rest are just pale imitations
-
No ads with Vivaldi blocker and this script
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/386925-youtube-ad-cleaner-include-non-skippable-ads-works
-
@Catweazle I tried that script after you pointed me to it but after less than a week it was no longer effective. I am back with uBO for now; youtube anti adblocking is a moving target these days. YT surely upped its efforts to circumvent adblocking.
-
@EricJH, I know, it's a a almost dayly battle, because of this I avoid YT more and more, using front ends and desktop clients. But I think that YT with it's current policy is shooting in it's own knee. There are already several creators changing to alternatives, eg Odysee, Bandcamp and others, running away from this crap which mostly benefits advertisers and YT, but not so the creators.
-
I'm also testing another nice and very small userscript what causes when clicking on a YT link, instead of taking us to YT, it plays the corresponding video as is, embedded in the browser tab, avoiding this way also any YT nags.
https://openuserjs.org/scripts/Kraust/Youtube_Embed_Redirect
// ==UserScript== // @name Youtube Embed Redirect // @namespace https://www.youtube.com // @version 1.0 // @description Redirect Youtube Links to Embed Links // @license MIT // @copyright 2023, Kraust (https://openuserjs.org/users/Kraust) // @match https://www.youtube.com/watch?* // @match https://www.youtube.com/watch/* // @grant none // @updateURL https://openuserjs.org/meta/Kraust/Youtube_Embed_Redirect.meta.js // @downloadURL https://openuserjs.org/install/Kraust/Youtube_Embed_Redirect.user.js // ==/UserScript== function redirect() { var parms = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search); window.location = "/embed/" + parms.get("v"); } (function () { redirect(); })();
-
I just use the default ad-blocking in Vivaldi.
Currently, it is working again with no ads and no warning.
This may last for a while, but I have no clue why it sometimes works and sometimes does not.
-
A simple trick, embedded YT videos are without ads. Edit the video URL eg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cg7ONfoKuAE
to
https://www.youtube.com/embed/Cg7ONfoKuAE
No more nags
-
Alternatively also use this script instead of the Vivaldi adblocker (only trackerblocker active). It's an YT Adblocker not detectable (yet) by YT but pretty effective (Made in China XD, apparently devs around the world are working on the YT problem, in the script lists there are also other solutions (Greasy Fork / OpenUserJS) for this, although less recent.
Using the GreasyMonkey or ViolentMonkey extension, also TamperMonkey, but it¡s proprietary soft, scripts also can be installed directly as extensions, but then they are not automaticly updated.
-
amandaluxe45
It's frustrating to see the return of annoying ads on YouTube. A seamless viewing experience is essential for users. Hopefully, YouTube addresses this concern promptly to enhance user satisfaction. Ad moderation and relevance are key factors, ensuring a balance between revenue generation and maintaining an enjoyable platform for users.
-
@amandaluxe45, this is the ppoint, it's legit that YT shows ads, but not this way with several ads and even long advertorials in the middle of an concert, apart often from shady sources, above other pop-ups about premium accounts between other crap (autostop playlists, clickbaits, etc), which make ad and other blocker neccesary as selfdefense for own security, not only because privacy.
In last times I mostly use front-ends, like Invidious, LightTube, Piped and other, I find also more and more content creators which are gone to Odysee because of this crap.
-
-
01jonnyy01 Banned
-
@01jonnyy01, you can also use some front-ends, like Piped, Invidious, LightTube, etc. or alternatively the desktop client FreeTube. With all of these you can watch YT videos without ads. Another possibility is to desactivate the Vivaldi Adblocker and use instead ViolentMonkey with this script. It's an Adblocker invisible to YT. No more ads in YT.