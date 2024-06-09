I'd wish to have the possibility to pusch and pull a tab stack to/from the sync server.

Then it is possible to save it as a session in the desktop Vivaldi.

I have a universe of tab stacks on my mobile.

With such a possibility to store a stack for later use the decision to delete gets easier.

Currently i have too much tabs open for a fluent function of Vivaldi on my mobiles...

And as it is not clear to me which tabs are selected for synchronisation - and in which order - this also would help to get better control about the sync procedure ..