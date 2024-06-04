You can usefully create rules to open a webpage in a named workspace, however there is no way to create a rule to open a webpage in the default (no-name, window) workspace so links will just open in whatever is the current workspace. I have a "personal" workspace and then use the default one for everything else (vs having having personal/work/default). I'd like to create a rule that would open my outlook email on the default workspace even if I am currently using my personal one.

When you create a rule in the settings page - the current list of options only shows the name workspaces and you have no way to force named pages to open in the default one. Could we get it added to the list somehow?