@Catweazle It is not my area, but unless that system is bit-by-bit compatible with what Google is using, that would require quite a lot of work to integrate (and probably also to provide expensive infrastructure).

Personally, I have doubts about how accurate such systems are. The technology may have advanced in the 5 years since I was in the audience of the World Science Fiction Convention Hugo Award ceremony in Dublin in 2019, where the convention was deploying an automatic live caption system for the presenters. The result was hilarious, and I am pretty sure Ada Palmer wondered what everybody thought was so funny about her speech, until she turned around and saw what the system had printed. The system was eventually disabled.

Additionally, I watch a "few" science shows on TV that are sub-texted in Norwegian. There are numerous instances of the professional translators (who are not doing this live) not getting numbers, temperatures, and distances correct. I somehow doubt that automatic systems will be better.