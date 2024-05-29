I just spotted something quite odd about PDF rendering on Vivaldi on Ubuntu. First things first: here's the "About Vivaldi" info:

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision 9cbf0310976675a2647b4b4263a724a7498c51f2

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --new-window --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=gnome-shell/Vivaldi/4865-0-onorio-ubuntu_TIME41268 --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi

Profile Path /home/onorio_developer/.config/vivaldi/Default

Variations Seed Type Null

Active Variations f38ef081-ca7d8d80

Now when I open this git cheat sheet PDF from Julia Evans this is what I see in the preview.

Notice the fourth column from the left?

Yet when I open the PDF in Ubuntu's viewer this is what I see:

FWIW I can reproduce this behavior on the Windows version of Vivaldi as well.

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78

OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.3447)

JavaScript V8 12.4.254.15

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line "C:\Users\caten\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path C:\Users\caten\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe

Profile Path C:\Users\caten\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default

Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e

Obviously there's a simple workaround and it's not stopping me from doing anything but it's mighty strange. I'm just wondering if anyone has any thoughts on what might be the matter here?