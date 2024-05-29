PDF Displayed Incorrectly
OnorioCatenacci
I just spotted something quite odd about PDF rendering on Vivaldi on Ubuntu. First things first: here's the "About Vivaldi" info:
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 9cbf0310976675a2647b4b4263a724a7498c51f2
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --new-window --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=gnome-shell/Vivaldi/4865-0-onorio-ubuntu_TIME41268 --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/onorio_developer/.config/vivaldi/Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations f38ef081-ca7d8d80
Now when I open this git cheat sheet PDF from Julia Evans this is what I see in the preview.
Notice the fourth column from the left?
Yet when I open the PDF in Ubuntu's viewer this is what I see:
FWIW I can reproduce this behavior on the Windows version of Vivaldi as well.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.3447)
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.15
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\caten\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\caten\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\caten\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
Obviously there's a simple workaround and it's not stopping me from doing anything but it's mighty strange. I'm just wondering if anyone has any thoughts on what might be the matter here?
@OnorioCatenacci
Hi, can you add a link to this PDF, please?
I found a lot from Julia Evans but not this one as PDF file.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I'll see what I can do!
DoctorG Ambassador
@OnorioCatenacci Fails in Vivaldi PDF viewer Win 11 23H2.
Fails in Chromium 125.0.6422.113 Win 11
Works in PDF Architect + Firefox 126.0.1 + Edge 125 / Win 11
@OnorioCatenacci Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker and add link to PDF to report. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@OnorioCatenacci
Thanks for the link, same here on Linux, Ocular open it correctly.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin It is broken PDFium (PDF viewer in Chromium).
@DoctorG VB-106927
@DoctorG @mib2berlin Thanks for the assistance! As I say, it's easy to work around the problem so it's very low priority. I just wanted to make sure that the right folks are aware that there's an issue.
@OnorioCatenacci
I am not sure if the Vivaldi devs can do something, Vivaldi use the Chromium viewer.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@OnorioCatenacci That needs a fix by Chromium developers and Vivaldi will update this afterwards by upstream.
Hi--a little additional detail from the person who created the problematic PDF in the first place:
The Affinity Designer setting that causes the problem is setting "Opacity" to "Linear Burn".
So if she changes the setting the PDF that's created is fine.
I'd add this information to the bug report but I can't figure out how to open the report to add it?
@OnorioCatenacci
You can add such information in reply of the confirmation mail, it gets automatically added to the report.
@mib2berlin Ah--thanks! I must have missed that in the confirmation email!
I closed bug report VB-106927; the broken PDF is not available anymore, website owner fixed it.