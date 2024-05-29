Am I correct that passkeys and browser login codes (e.g. for banking websites) are stored in the form of cookies?

In that case we may want to treat these categories of rather vital cookies differently from the more ordane ones.

I'd say that such cookies should not be deleted when the user chooses to delete cookies in a 'spring cleaning' frenzy.

A cookies whitelist would come in handy here, listing these specific, vital cookies that one would need to keep even if cookies cleaning is initiated.

In addition, a two stage approach to cookies cleaning would make things perfect. If one issues the command to clean cookies, then Vivaldi jumps in to ask confirmation if "Should these whilelisted vital cookies be deleted as well?". Obviously with "No" as the default answer for easy click through.