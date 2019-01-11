I've thought of an additional use case for this, albeit quite an esoteric one.

The BBC requires a login to access iplayer. I don't want them to tie the news articles I read, my location checking weather, etc. to an account.

It might be nice to be able to only allow the cookies to load on certain paths, e.g. on bbc.co.uk/iplayer/* but not on bbc.co.uk/news , for example.

This seems like it would be going overboard though, as I can only think of the 1 example. In the meantime, just clearing the cookie after I'm done watching something is enough.