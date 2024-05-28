Distorted UI and content on wayland
-
Hello,
Hi. I'm experiencing distortions in Vivaldi and I cannot figure out what is causing these. It happens when I switch tabs for example. Also opening settings and sometimes interacting with the page itself.
If I switch to fullscreen it is not happening.
I've got a short video showing what is happening here.
It started some versions ago, but I don't know exactly when.
Everything was fine when I initially installed.
I'm on arch linux 6.9.2 with an amd based notebook. I'm using Hyprland. Current Vivaldi version is 6.7.3329.35
The flag preferred ozone platform is set to auto.
I hope it is ok to ask this here but I'm lost ... don't know what to do.
Any advice what could be causing this?
-
@sthag Yeah, that looks pretty annoying. I guess your window manager is doing the resizing and doesn’t work well with Vivaldi. Might as well be Vivaldi’s fault, but your setup isn’t very common. Haven’t seen this before. You should seek help in the Hyprland community and find someone to reproduce this and point you in the right direction. In my opinion this would be your best shot. Flags are not supported by the Vivaldi team, they all come from Chromium, could be removed at any point and there is no guarantee they work the same way or at all in Vivaldi.
-
Thank you for your assessment and giving context to a few things.
I know the setup is not very common and therefore not easy to replicate or analyse.
I also asked for advice at the Hyprland discord but I haven't had any luck so far.
I wanted to give it a shot and ask, mainly to get more information what could be the cause.
Thanks again
-
@sthag said in Distorted UI and content on wayland:
Any advice what could be causing this?
Maybe you are using additional flags and parameters? In
vivaldi://aboutpost the line beginning with "Command line".
Also "Auto" means Wayland with Hyprland, what if you change it to "Default" (=XWayland)?
-
vivaldi://about command line has:
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --ozone-platform-hint=auto --flag-switches-end --ozone-platform=wayland --eye-dropper-not-supported --save-page-as-mhtml
-
@sthag Hmm, so it looks vanilla. I may install hyprland later️ to check, I'm also on AMD hardware.
P.S. what if you check it with a new profile?
vivaldi-stable --user-data-dir=/tmp/vivtest/
-
@npro @sthag Alright I installed just
hyprland(no status bar etc, default config, I have
kittyalready), it retrieved those extra packages,
[PACMAN] Running 'pacman -S hyprland' [ALPM] transaction started [ALPM] installed hyprlang (0.5.2-1) [ALPM] installed tomlplusplus (3.4.0-1) [ALPM] installed hyprcursor (0.1.9-1) [ALPM] installed libliftoff (0.4.1-1) [ALPM] installed seatd (0.8.0-1) [ALPM] installed vulkan-validation-layers (1.3.275-1) [ALPM] installed xcb-util-errors (1.0.1-1) [ALPM] installed hyprland (0.40.0-1) [ALPM] transaction completed
I launched it from
sddm,
echo $XDG_SESSION_TYPEstates
wayland, and I didn't have such problems with Vivaldi (ozone=wayland), it was rock stable. I wanted to record a video to show you but a)
simplescreenrecorderworks only on X11, b)
spectacleneeds
kwinand c)
obsneeds stuff like
pipewireand possibly an extra xdg-portal mechanism/env variable and whatnot to work which I couldn't bother investigating sorry... .
If you haven't tried with a new Vivaldi profile already, maybe try with a new user account using hyprland's default configuration?
P.S.
hyprlandlooks really good
/added: P.S.2 one thing I noticed after launching it again is that the entries in the right-click menu were sometimes flickering a bit when hovering too fast over them.
-
-
@ingolftopf hah you are flattering me Mr. Ambassador but I'm no way an expert, those are residing in the Arch forums, speaking of, maybe OP should ask there
-
-
@npro Thank you very much for your investigation and the effort.
So I will have a closer look at the hyprland configuration. I stayed very close to the defaults, but well close is not default
At least my environment variables need to be checked again I guess.
Also there were some big changes recently for hyprland and it is developing rapidly in general.
I also will test with a new profile/default account. Need a bit more time until I can report back.
According to P.S.2
For some application menus window rules are needed to prevent interference with other configurations like animations, blur etc.
Thanks again, this all is of great help for me and very friendly also
-
@sthag said in Distorted UI and content on wayland:
For some application menus window rules are needed to prevent interference with other configurations like animations, blur etc.
Thanks nice to know that. I'll keep that in mind for when I am going to play around with hyprland, it sparked my interest.
@sthag said in Distorted UI and content on wayland:
Thanks again, this all is of great help for me and very friendly also
No problem, you said you are on a notebook, does it have a dedicated GPU chip, or is it a hybrid one? The latter could theoretically play a role if say Vivaldi is running on intel instead of AMD.
-
@npro said in Distorted UI and content on wayland:
No problem, you said you are on a notebook, does it have a dedicated GPU chip, or is it a hybrid one? The latter could theoretically play a role if say Vivaldi is running on intel instead of AMD.
It is a Framework 13 with AMD Ryzen 5 7640U. So the graphics is an integrated Radeon 700M.
-
@sthag you could try the
native windowoption, the UI content may be less confused.
Using
Waylandwill also likely cause Drag&Drop issues in Chromium applications.
-
@sthag
'Framework' is said to be very good.
May I ask what experience you have had with it?
-
Fwiw (since OP vanished) issues with Wayland should have been fixed for Snapshot 6.8.3371.4 / Chrome 126.0.6478.24 additionally https://chromium-review.googlesource.com/c/chromium/src/+/5544941 (24>10)
-
Did not manage to return to the subject until now.
Long story short the problem was with the topbar I used which was Aylur's GTK Shell.
I still think it is a specific combination of using the bar and having other config settings as it was working in the first place. But I could not figure it out for now.
So the issue seems to be very specific.
Changing
native windowsetting for Vivaldi did not change anything.
Currently I'm using Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39.
@ingolftopf My experience so far is great.
I got the DIY version. Being able to choose RAM, SSD and assemble it yourself is fantastic. The way it is processed is very good.
I also really like the aspect ratio of 3:2 for this small device. Never understood why the whole industry switched to 16:9. As if the only thing was about watching movies.