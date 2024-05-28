Hello,

Hi. I'm experiencing distortions in Vivaldi and I cannot figure out what is causing these. It happens when I switch tabs for example. Also opening settings and sometimes interacting with the page itself.

If I switch to fullscreen it is not happening.

I've got a short video showing what is happening here.

It started some versions ago, but I don't know exactly when.

Everything was fine when I initially installed.

I'm on arch linux 6.9.2 with an amd based notebook. I'm using Hyprland. Current Vivaldi version is 6.7.3329.35

The flag preferred ozone platform is set to auto.

I hope it is ok to ask this here but I'm lost ... don't know what to do.

Any advice what could be causing this?