In the last couple days I've encountered an issue where the text on YouTube (video title, description, comments, etc) is shifted over to the right. This happens regardless of whether I'm in theater mode or default (pictures of both below), and the text is pushed to the exact distance where web panels max out, so I feel like it has something to do with that.
I've tried removing every extension I have, which hasn't fixed the problem, but YouTube does behave as expected in a Private Window. Any thoughts?
DoctorG Ambassador
@AgentEggs Youtube added some experimental beta tests for some user accounts.
DoctorG Ambassador
edwardp Ambassador
@DoctorG @AgentEggs I saw this earlier today (on Linux), but was not logged in.