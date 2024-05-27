If Vivaldi is running when the desktop is closed, on shutdown or sleep, after reboot or wake Vivaldi appears locked in its assigned workspace. None of the usual GUI options have any effect within the browser space. I have only found two work-arounds to restart Vivaldi effectively:

1- Open a terminal, killall -9 vivaldi-bin, and restart Vivaldi**; or

2- If there is an icon for the inactive active Vivaldi on the tray panel, right click and restore.

** killall vivaldi-bin doesn't work for me although kill #taskid vivaldi does.

The above on Debian and Mint, using XCFE and Cinnamon desktops.