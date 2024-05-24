@bforbiggy I keep mine for 3 months, currently 44MB, I have no need for anything more. And there's good reasons no other browser allows users to save history for ever.

If you now think it's the History file that causes the slow startup, then you need to test this theory.

If your theory is "something changed" then you need to test this by installing an older version as a clean Standalone, load your History file there and time its startup.

You can download older builds here:

https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/

Then install a current version as well, and do the same.

Compare startup times.

Then maybe you have grounds for a good bug report.

You might need to share your History file with the devs for them to reproduce the problem. I wrote some SQL a while back that allows you to anonymize the History file:

https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/tools/anonymize-history.sql