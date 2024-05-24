A recent update to Vivaldi (not the latest one, though it hasn't been fixed yet), introducing a very annoying problem. When typing something into the address bar, there's now a a second or more of delay before the top suggested result is populated into the bar.

For instance, I frequently go into www.xda-developers.com, and typically, I could just type "XDA" and hit Enter to go there. Now, if I do it too quickly, I just use my search engine to search for XDA, rather than open the website like I always have. It's actually slowed down my workflow quite a bit.