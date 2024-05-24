[Issue] Address bar doesn't immediately populate with the recommended URL
-
A recent update to Vivaldi (not the latest one, though it hasn't been fixed yet), introducing a very annoying problem. When typing something into the address bar, there's now a a second or more of delay before the top suggested result is populated into the bar.
For instance, I frequently go into www.xda-developers.com, and typically, I could just type "XDA" and hit Enter to go there. Now, if I do it too quickly, I just use my search engine to search for XDA, rather than open the website like I always have. It's actually slowed down my workflow quite a bit.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@indospot Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@indospot Do you have activate in Settings → Address Bar → Dropdown Menu Priority → Search Suggestions?
In Privacy → Save Browsing History low long last it? 3 Months, 1 year or more?
How many entries are in History (check Ctrl+H, select List, Browsing Activity → Page Views)?