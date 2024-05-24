I use Linux Mint with Cinnamon desktop on standard X86_64 hardware.

I used to use Onshape (onshape.com) a lot a few years ago with no problem. But when I tried it yesterday, in the part studio (where models are edited) the right mouse button behaviour was strange. Normally, click and hold right mouse button caused the model to rotate, but now it didn't. It would move a bit, and then stop. When I released the mouse button, moving the mouse (with neither button pressed) rotated the object as expected, but to stop it I had to click the right mouse button again, which also popped up the context menu. I also found that the drawing window would randomly close and return me to the project list window, where I would have to re-open the drawing to continue working on it.

I was in the middle of composing a post on the Onshape forum, when I thought I'd try it in Firefox. It worked perfectly, so it seems the problem is with Vivaldi, not Onshape.

Not really a problem as I can always use Onshape in Firefox, but just thought I'd bring this issue to the attention of the devs in case there was some weird code somewhere (handling right clicki?) that might be impacting other functionality as well.

