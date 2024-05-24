@LeakLee

I recommend you learn basic inspecting the UI so you can figure stuff out in a couple minutes instead of waiting for hours for a solution from someone else.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools

So you're using separators to "center" the bookmarks? There are better ways to do this but ok:

.bookmark-bar button .separator { border: none; }

A much better way would be to use this instead of separators:

.bookmark-bar .observer { justify-content: center; }

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25049/tabs-and-bookmark-bar-centered