workspaces were working well for me...

then I enabled the memory saver.

I don't know if it is because of it or not, but it is very strange that this happened "soon" after I enabled the memory saver.

I have a lot of workspaces.. .I keep tabs in them... I even close down windows of vivaldi... or even the whole profile.. or even all of vivaldi.. and when i start it back up I can still access the tabs in those workspaces.

but how it is now... most of my workspaces show 0 tabs

is that a known issue with the memory saver? does it loose tab "persistency".. I don't mean hibernating.. I'm all down for hibernating tabs... but losing tabs is a big problem.