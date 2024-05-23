inexplicably losing tabs in workspaces.. did not have this problem until enabling the memory saver
workspaces were working well for me...
then I enabled the memory saver.
I don't know if it is because of it or not, but it is very strange that this happened "soon" after I enabled the memory saver.
I have a lot of workspaces.. .I keep tabs in them... I even close down windows of vivaldi... or even the whole profile.. or even all of vivaldi.. and when i start it back up I can still access the tabs in those workspaces.
but how it is now... most of my workspaces show 0 tabs
is that a known issue with the memory saver? does it loose tab "persistency".. I don't mean hibernating.. I'm all down for hibernating tabs... but losing tabs is a big problem.
@dalinar More of the same as in this post.... Unfortunately, this just happens sometimes.
I have my own , personal solution that entails making a 'Backup.bat' that I run every time my workgroup-setup is "perfect."
....BUT! This requires one to install using 'Standalone-setup!' (because everything is installed into 1 folder).