Hi Vivaldi Team,

I hope this message finds you well. I'm a big fan of the Vivaldi browser and all the unique features it offers. However, I wanted to suggest a small but impactful improvement that could enhance the user experience.

Currently, in Vivaldi, to close a pinned tab, we need to first unpin the tab, then close it by clicking the cross sign or using the right-click context menu. In other browsers like Chrome, Brave, and Firefox there's an option to close pinned tabs directly from the right-click context menu without the need to unpin them first.

Below are some screenshots of the same.

Brave:

Firefox:

Chrome:

This feature is really helpful, especially for those of us who frequently use pinned tabs like me.

I believe adding a "Close Tab" or "Close" option to the right-click menu for pinned tabs would be a great addition. It would save time and improve the overall usability of the browser. I hope the team considers this suggestion for future updates.

Thank you for your hard work and dedication to making Vivaldi an amazing browser!