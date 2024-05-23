Close Pinned Tabs Directly in Vivaldi
-
Hi Vivaldi Team,
I hope this message finds you well. I'm a big fan of the Vivaldi browser and all the unique features it offers. However, I wanted to suggest a small but impactful improvement that could enhance the user experience.
Currently, in Vivaldi, to close a pinned tab, we need to first unpin the tab, then close it by clicking the cross sign or using the right-click context menu. In other browsers like Chrome, Brave, and Firefox there's an option to close pinned tabs directly from the right-click context menu without the need to unpin them first.
Below are some screenshots of the same.
Brave:
Firefox:
Chrome:
This feature is really helpful, especially for those of us who frequently use pinned tabs like me.
I believe adding a "Close Tab" or "Close" option to the right-click menu for pinned tabs would be a great addition. It would save time and improve the overall usability of the browser. I hope the team considers this suggestion for future updates.
Thank you for your hard work and dedication to making Vivaldi an amazing browser!
-
@raalapas There are two simple fixes:
Settings, Tabs, Pinned Tabs:
Close As Other Tabs
Or, create a command chain:
- Pin/Unpin Tab
- Close Tab
Then Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, and add the Command Chain to the Tab menu.
-
@Pesala Thank you so much I dunno how I missed it.
-