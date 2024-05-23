One thing I love Vivaldi for is neat and customizable right click menus -makes it outstanding solution in a world of browsers.

What I have noticed though, is that in bookmarks manager it is using new Chromium menu, which is literally an antonym of usability. With those extremely large paddings around menu items with combination of huge amount of useless items constructs the most ugly UX feature ever: scrollable right click menu, you have literally spend time scrolling through it to find a required item.

It would be very nice to have a standard Vivaldi menu in Bookmarks manager instead of that Google trash.