Replace chrome right click menu in bookmarks manager with Vivaldi one.
fires3as0n
One thing I love Vivaldi for is neat and customizable right click menus -makes it outstanding solution in a world of browsers.
What I have noticed though, is that in bookmarks manager it is using new Chromium menu, which is literally an antonym of usability. With those extremely large paddings around menu items with combination of huge amount of useless items constructs the most ugly UX feature ever: scrollable right click menu, you have literally spend time scrolling through it to find a required item.
It would be very nice to have a standard Vivaldi menu in Bookmarks manager instead of that Google trash.
@fires3as0n The large padding is something that should be affecting all context menus. It was a recent change that Vivaldi inherited from Chromium, but Vivaldi added the setting
Compact Layoutunder
vivaldi://settings/appearance/→
Menuto revert the new styling.
This is somewhat of a temporary fix, so hopefully we get something better in the future.
As for the options in the Bookmark Manager context menu, that can be customized like the many other menus in Vivaldi. Go to
vivaldi://settings/appearance/→
Menu→
Menu Customizationand select
Bookmark Listfrom the dropdown. You can then add or remove options as you wish.
