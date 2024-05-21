Vertical tabs makes bar at top persistent in fullscreen mode
-
I've encountered an issue that is problematic as an ultrawide OLED screen user: an element of Vivaldi is persistent in fullscreen mode.
Specifically, when using vertical tabs on either the left or right side and entering fullscreen, a portion of the top bar stays visible, as shown below. It goes away if I choose horizontal tabs on either the bottom or top of the screen. (Also note what you see is a portion of the full size of the window, which is too large to see clearly. The top bar the arrow points towards runs the whole length of the top of my screen.)
The screenshot above is in the latest snapshot on a standalone installation. I've gone through the troubleshooting steps and have not been able to resolve this issue, aside from relocating tabs to either the bottom or top of the window.
If memory serves correctly, this started happening in the latest stable release that increased the text size in the browser's menus and improvements to the UI, 6.7.3329.31. The standalone snapshot version is 6.8.3358.3.
Curious if anyone else can replicate this issue?
-
@Draco737 I can't reproduce it on my 27" UHD monitor. But it's not OLED - for whatever that's worth.
-
@Draco737 I can reproduce this here, Win10 using a clean profile of latest Stable 6.7, also occurs in 6.8 Snapshot and Dev builds.
Has zero relation to using an "OLED" screen though.
This is already reported as:
VB-106038 An unnatural bar appears at the top of the screen when in fullscreen
Can be worked around with some custom CSS until fixed:
#browser.fullscreen #header { display: none; }
-
@Pathduck Ah thanks, I did have a good rummage around the forum for variations on the wording to this issue but nothing come up.
Understandable about OLED not making a difference, until the bar is persistent enough such that it starts to cause burn-in – that's why I go fullscreen, to hide the UI elements and reduce the risk of burn-in.
Thank you again for confirming this issue!