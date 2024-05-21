I've encountered an issue that is problematic as an ultrawide OLED screen user: an element of Vivaldi is persistent in fullscreen mode.

Specifically, when using vertical tabs on either the left or right side and entering fullscreen, a portion of the top bar stays visible, as shown below. It goes away if I choose horizontal tabs on either the bottom or top of the screen. (Also note what you see is a portion of the full size of the window, which is too large to see clearly. The top bar the arrow points towards runs the whole length of the top of my screen.)

The screenshot above is in the latest snapshot on a standalone installation. I've gone through the troubleshooting steps and have not been able to resolve this issue, aside from relocating tabs to either the bottom or top of the window.

If memory serves correctly, this started happening in the latest stable release that increased the text size in the browser's menus and improvements to the UI, 6.7.3329.31. The standalone snapshot version is 6.8.3358.3.

Curious if anyone else can replicate this issue?