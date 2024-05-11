flatpak version vivaldi cannot play videos on some website
-
I'm using Debian 12.5 now with KDE.
Today I tried the flatpak version of vivaldi browser, but I found that it cannot play videos on some websites such as weibo.com and bilibili.com, but worked fine with youtube.
I also checked the HTML5 Proprietary Media on Linux from https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/media/html5-proprietary-media-on-linux/, and the test video cannot be played properly, what should I do?
-
Check whether something here helps
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97418/no-video
-
@Zalex108 I searched else where and found it maybe related to ffmpeg, but I do not know how to solve this for the flatpak circumstance.
-
Maybe
chrome://chrome-urls/- Components
Update
-
@rtransformation You are on Debian, why do yo insist on using flatpak? The flatpak version is not official, but was provided so that users who have no other option (e.g. steam deck and immutable desktops like silverblue) can use Vivaldi without involving themselves with complicated workarounds. However, it’s not recommended at all.
Anyway, flathub has ffmpeg packages (and openh264 ones), you might want to install that. Might fix your issue, since you mentioned ffmpeg. I’m not sure whether Chromium/Vivaldi can take advantage of it.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@rtransformation said in flatpak version vivaldi cannot play videos on some website:
cannot play videos on some websites such as weibo.com and bilibili.com
Works fine here with the deb or flatpak. Maybe an extension you have installed or something else is causing an issue.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@luetage said in flatpak version vivaldi cannot play videos on some website:
flathub has ffmpeg packages (and openh264 ones), you might want to install that. Might fix your issue, since you mentioned ffmpeg. I’m not sure whether Chromium/Vivaldi can take advantage of it.
No, it will make no difference. Vivaldi on flatpak (and deb/rpm) either use a bundled libffmpeg or a remote one they fetch themselves.
-
@Ruarí Thanks for the reply.
It's fine with deb version. And I tried to reinstall the flatpak version freshly without any extension, but still the same problem, I don't know why.
-
rtransformation
@Ruarí I know what caused the problem.
Since I want to move the cache and config etc. to another disk driver, so I create a symbolic link of ~/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi and pointed it to another location, then error occured:
~/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/data/vivaldi-extra-libs/media-codecs-114023/libffmpeg.so' from LD_PRELOAD cannot be preloaded (cannot open shared object file): ignored.
I do not know how to solve this if I insist wanting to change the ~/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi folder to another disk driver.
Finally, I tried only make symbolic link of cache and config folder, and kept the data folder, things going well.
And btw, I choose to use the flatpak version because in China, vivaldi repo of debian is banned, it's annoying to update vivaldi automatically using apt without using a vpn, so I want to use the flatpak version.