No Video
Been at least 6 months since video worked. Found fix here that has disappeared. First update broke it so I started using Chromium until a fix came in update. About to give up and move on. Video is 90% of what I do online. Can't find the fix I used but I'm not interested in fixing every update. Hope there is a solution
I hate to give up but, a browser with no video is useless to me. No point in 2 browsers. Pi 4 x64 Bookworm SSD boot 4Gig memory
@JJL Things I have done
/var/opt/vivaldi/
$ /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg --user
No suitable FFMpeg libs to enable proprietary media are currently available
and
sudo /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg --system
No suitable FFMpeg libs to enable proprietary media are currently available
@JJL I try to ask in internal dev chat.
@DoctorG Thank you! I love this browser when it works. I found my old directions. I Book marked them instead of printing. I'll try it later today. I won't post them here. I really hate the Chrome Google monopoly and spying. I get no unwanted ads from you!
@DoctorG I copied libffmpeg.so from chromium to vivaldi. Drops frames but better than nothing. Audio is good. It will work. Simple to do. Not sure if it's legal lol
Thanks for looking into it. This was very simple. Got update from Chromium recopied libffmpeg.so, video perfect now.