I need help.

I had around 190 tabs opened in a window of webpages that I needed to revisit. I was studying for an exam and the laptop was slow, so I closed them and opened a new fresh window to study, however I believe that I closed more than 99 tabs and so when I went now to re-open the closed window I didn't find it in the closed tabs, I really need them.

I did not save them as a window session, I had a previous window session but it's not updated, so I need this window back.

I tried checking the history but it doesn't contain closed or re-opened windows, it only has closed tabs.

Is there a way to get them back?

Thank you for your time