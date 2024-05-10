Open a recently closed window that is not there anymore
I need help.
I had around 190 tabs opened in a window of webpages that I needed to revisit. I was studying for an exam and the laptop was slow, so I closed them and opened a new fresh window to study, however I believe that I closed more than 99 tabs and so when I went now to re-open the closed window I didn't find it in the closed tabs, I really need them.
I did not save them as a window session, I had a previous window session but it's not updated, so I need this window back.
I tried checking the history but it doesn't contain closed or re-opened windows, it only has closed tabs.
Is there a way to get them back?
Thank you for your time
Hi,
Check the Trash Can at Top or in Window Panel.
@Zalex108 not there, already checked.
If it makes any difference I haven't closed my laptop since I closed the window containing the tabs.
Weird,
You would find something at yoir Profile
..\User Data\Default\Sessions
Order by Date
Depending on when this was created and how long changed,
Check at SnapShots folder.
@Zalex108
this is the sessions folder, I don't believe that it's here
IDK,
Try either to Copy/Paste the Sessions on a Clean Profile or go to Snapshots.
Also,
Go to Sessions Panel and enable
Autobackp
@Zalex108 how can I copy/paste the sessions on a clean profile?
Also I can't find the snapshots folder, I am on Manjaro Linux distro.
Lastly, I did the autobackp yesterday, did not know that option was there.
Here is an update I found a file under Session Storage > "000005.ldb" apparently the date on that file is new, if it's a backup I would get my sessions back.
@Yamo
Hi, about the new profile, if you create one a new folder Profile 1 appear.
Delete the Session folder/s and copy Sessions and Sessions Storage from your backup to Profile 1.
With a bit of luck you will have all your windows/tabs at next start of the new profile back.
It depends on your needs what to do then.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks.
Not there unfortunately
@Yamo
Hm, I read back, you closed n tabs because of performance issues and now you want the closed tabs back.
I am a bit confused with new window, window back.
If you close tabs there are gone, Vivaldi save the last 100 tabs, if you worked further and closed tabs during work the older tabs are lost.
There is no way to get them back.
If you have a backup of your profile at the state with the 199 tabs then it should be easy to get it back.
I fear you don't.
@mib2berlin Unfortunately I did not save the tabs as a session because I wasn't planning to go beyond 99 tabs, anyhow I was asking to see if there is a solution.
There should be the Snapshots folder option but I can't seem to find it on Linux here.
if there is a way to get them back I would very much appreciate it, If not, I will accept my mistake and let go.
@Yamo
I don`t have snapshot folders on Linux either, on Windows only for Edge.
I guess this would not help to get your tabs back, to my knowledge these folder are created at an update of the browser to rollback the update.
Anyway, may @Zalex108 have an another idea but I would start working for now.
@Yamo Do you use RClone or any Linux Bckp system,
That would be an option.
@mib2berlin Okay thanks for yoru time
@Zalex108 said in Open a recently closed window that is not there anymore:
@Yamo Do you use RClone or any Linux Bckp system,
That would be an option.
I've seen the set up step when installing some distros, so maybe it's working on the background since then but you forgot.
Also,
Do you have another Synced device?
If they had the sync previous to the lost, try from there.
On the other device
Disconnect from net
Open it
Try to open the session
Not sure whether will appear or not since the lac of net.
@Zalex108
I don't believe that I have set up something like that when setting up manjaro, checked but as far as I know there isn't a backup system.
Also, no I don't have other synced devices sadly.
If they are gone I accept, was just wondering if vivaldi servers had a backup or something like that.
@Yamo said in Open a recently closed window that is not there anymore:
If they are gone I accept, was just wondering if vivaldi servers had a backup or something like that.
No,
The Bckp is user's responsibility.
Sync is not a Bckp and updates any changes, right or wrong.
@Zalex108 Alright thanks, I was able to go and get them one by one from my history. Thanks for your time.