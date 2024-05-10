Lock Speed Dial Thumbnails In Place
-
Hello, I am suggesting that there be a way to lock the thumbnails in place on the Speed Dial page (toggle locked / unlocked) so that none of them get moved or deleted by mistake. I have tremors, and there are times when I have the cursor traveling across the speed dial page, and I click the mouse by accident, and a thumbnail gets deleted or shoved into a folder (btw, there is also no way to remove a thumbnail from a folder - the thumbnail must be deleted and then re-created).
-
@quartchug See Settings, Start Page, and hide the delete button and other buttons.Show Delete Button
Show Thumbnail Control Buttons
Show “Add” Button
Allow Drag and Drop Reordering
With these settings, you can still modify Speed Dials from the right-click context menu, and delete or move them using the Bookmark Panel.
-
You can uncheck this options in settings (for example right click anywhere in the speed dial and select Customize, you'll go in settings/start page)
-