New Vivaldi update broke important websites ameli.fr
Since the new update when I connect to https://ameli.fr which is the French health insurance, something seems broken as I get a blank page after I correctly logged in. I checked with Firefox and I can access the website flawlessly.
I also notices glitches on Twitter/X where suddenly still images are not displayed. Again that's only in Vivaldi not in Firefox. I do prefer Vivaldi so please could you look into that and what might have caused this regression on some sites. Thanks a lot for this great browser.
@Myr65 Perhaps you Ad/Tracker blocker act to restrictive.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
@Myr65 Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Which security tools do you use?
For a point of reference, I am able to access the site. It did require a cloudflare bot check, which may be what you're failing somehow?
Running Vivaldi on Manjaro
Hi,
First of all,
Please, Follow the linked steps:
@DoctorG
Ok my bad, I must have messed up somewhere with the adblocker without noticing as I've tried again, checking it is desabled for this website and it worked. Sorry for the trouble I caused by reporting. I suggest colour icons to easily identify when you have disabled the adblocker as it's quite confusing especially when you're also using other browsers. Thanks for your quick response anyway and sorry again.
@heymtj Actually that was after I had fully logged in and perhaps that's because it opens another domain and you need to unblock all domains. As mentioned above it's working now. Thanks so much for your help.
@Myr65 Hey, I'm always happy to hear the issue was simple. It's the ones that no one can make sense of that worry me.