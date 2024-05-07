Hi,

I am on Ubuntu 22.04.4 and recently upgraded from vivaldi-stable:amd64 6.7.3329.21-1 to 6.7.3329.24-1 on KDE desktop environment. I think since this update, I have problems with dialog windows of PWAs or windows of websites that I created a shortcut for. The dialog windows just don't open up.

For example the new Teams does not yet support to be run as PWA, so I created a shortcut for it. If I open Teams using the shortcut, it opens in a separate window with reduced UI (e.g. no adressbar, etc.). When I am in a call in Teams and want to open up the dialog for sharing my screen, the cursor changes to a hand but nothing else happens - no dialog for selecting the screen/window to share. The cursor stays a hand and I can interact with the website any more. The only way to get back is by reloading the window.

Another example is MS Outlook web that I am using as a PWA: When I open a mail and click on the button to download an attachment, no dialog is displayed. Instead, the attachment is simply saved to my Download folder without any further notice - even no Desktop notification. I tried a different site with similar functionality in a differen Vivaldi profile, and there I got at least a Desktop notification that the attachment has been saved.

Note that this is only a problem when using a website in the reduced PWA / shortcut window mode. When I open up Teams, Outlook, ... in a normal browser tab, everything works as expected.

This issue may be related to this topic here, but this is in the "Microsoft Windows" category and my problem seem to be related to PWA/shortcut windows only.

Anyone has an idea, what I could do to fix this? Or is this a bug?

Thanks in advance