No dialogs in PWA/shortcut windows
Hi,
I am on Ubuntu 22.04.4 and recently upgraded from vivaldi-stable:amd64 6.7.3329.21-1 to 6.7.3329.24-1 on KDE desktop environment. I think since this update, I have problems with dialog windows of PWAs or windows of websites that I created a shortcut for. The dialog windows just don't open up.
For example the new Teams does not yet support to be run as PWA, so I created a shortcut for it. If I open Teams using the shortcut, it opens in a separate window with reduced UI (e.g. no adressbar, etc.). When I am in a call in Teams and want to open up the dialog for sharing my screen, the cursor changes to a hand but nothing else happens - no dialog for selecting the screen/window to share. The cursor stays a hand and I can interact with the website any more. The only way to get back is by reloading the window.
Another example is MS Outlook web that I am using as a PWA: When I open a mail and click on the button to download an attachment, no dialog is displayed. Instead, the attachment is simply saved to my Download folder without any further notice - even no Desktop notification. I tried a different site with similar functionality in a differen Vivaldi profile, and there I got at least a Desktop notification that the attachment has been saved.
Note that this is only a problem when using a website in the reduced PWA / shortcut window mode. When I open up Teams, Outlook, ... in a normal browser tab, everything works as expected.
This issue may be related to this topic here, but this is in the "Microsoft Windows" category and my problem seem to be related to PWA/shortcut windows only.
Anyone has an idea, what I could do to fix this? Or is this a bug?
Thanks in advance
mib2berlin
@TheMagican
Hi, can you test this in Chromium?
Vivaldi 6.7 is at Chromium 124.0.6367.123 at moment, maybe it is a Chromium bug.
I will check later today.
Cheers, mib
I tested with Chromium 124.0.6367.118 from Snap (124.0.6367.123 isn't available, sorry) and couldn't reproduce the issue there. So maybe it is a Vivaldi issue ...
@TheMagican
I cant reproduce it.
Do you meant this menu?
This was a .mp3 attachment with Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 on Opensuse Linux KDE/Plasma 6.04.
I don't use PWA's normally, may you wait a bit if another user can reproduce this.
You can report it but I cant confirm the report in the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Here is an example with Outlook Web: I have a mail with some pictures in the message body. When I click on one of these, the message is "opened" as an overlay to the normal message list. The overlay displays the images bigger and there is a download button (marked red in my screenshot). When I click on this button, the image is saved to the "Downloads" folder without any notice.
Triggering the same action in a normal browser tab gives me the "Save as" dialog on the upper border of the website.
Here is another example:
- Go to an arbitrary Jitsi instance, e.g. meet.golem.de
- Add a shortcut to the website (right-click on the tab -> "Create shortcut")
- Open Jitsi in the "shortcut" window
- Start a meeting. It doesn't matter that you're the only one in the meeting
- Click the "Share" button in the menu bar on the lower end of the webpage
By this you will get the same effect that I get in teams: The cursor will change to a hand but no desktop share dialog opens.
@TheMagican
Hm, if I click on a image in Outlook the image open but not download.
The meeting bar looks completely different.
mib2berlin
@TheMagican
Do you get both options:
Create shortcut and Install Jitsi Meet?
I used Shortcut for the test but would use Install if possible.
-
Yes, I see both options
The problem occurs in both cases - "install" and "shortcut"
@TheMagican
To be honest, I am out of ideas.
We need at least one user can reproduce this.
If you report this to the bug tracker and 2-3 testers/developers cant reproduce it the report gets closed.
@mib2berlin
Ok, thank you for your help
I will report an issue and see what happens
@TheMagican
OK, please add the bug number with VB- here to follow up.
Cheers, mib
Bug number is VB-106364
I downgraded from vivaldi-stable_6.7.3329.24-1 to vivaldi-stable_6.7.3329.21-1 and now my problems are gone. So it must be something within Vivaldi. Nevertheless, I also see that it is a very limited issue and must be somewhat related to my local setup
@TheMagican
OK, you put all information needed in the report, thanks.
Cheers, mib