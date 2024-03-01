Dialog Box "Save as" does not appear with latest version
-
AntonioRondinella
With the latest version when I click on a file, for example a PDF on Whatsapp, the dialog box asking me if I want to save the file or save it as does not appear, but automatically saves it in the default folder.
How can I solve the problem and make the dialog box that was so useful to me appear again?
Thanks!
-
mib2berlin
@AntonioRondinella
Hi, you cant, this is a bug, reported and confirmed in the Vivaldi bug tracker.
I hope the Vivaldi team get this fixed soonish.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@AntonioRondinella That is a known bug and a fix is in progress by a Vivaldi dev.
-
