How to deactivate auto login
-
hyperswiss
Version 6.7.3329.21 stable on Kali, how to disable auto-login between sessions ?
Each time I reboot, and vivaldi starts I'm already logged in in my different pages, which I'd rather not.
There was an option on older versions I believe, but I can't find it anymore.
Thanks for help
-
@hyperswiss That's not auto login, that's cookies. There used to be an option to clear cookies automatically on exit, but I don't see it nor
-
@sgunhouse It’s in privacy and security. The site settings provide a way to set global permissions and for cookies you can set them to “session only.”
-
hyperswiss
@luetage That might be the one. Session was what I was looking for, didn't look at the right place apparently.
Thanks both