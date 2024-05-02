Sync is an essential feature for any modern browser. I need to be able to easily replicate my browser that I have spent time getting used to and customizing. I often switch computers or set up a new one.

Vivaldi has Sync, but many of you should be aware that it is lacking in some areas.

There are many settings that don't actually get synced.

Workspaces (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85001/sync-workspaces/5)

Hotkeys

Appearance / Themes

Search Engines

Quick Commands (I am guessing but I don't use them much. Them maybe not being synced keeps me from investing any time in the feature.)

Various other settings don't seem to sync

Syncing extensions, bookmarks, and history is nice and all, but having various settings that I have to redo every single time is still incredibly frustrating. Hotkeys being one of the most annoying things.

If there are genuine technical limitations that prevent a FULL setting sync, I'm curious to hear them. However, I don't think there should be an excuse for having partial syncs, and especially not one that can't be solved with some engineering. Other browsers are already doing full sync.