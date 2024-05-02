Implement Missing Setting Syncs
Sync is an essential feature for any modern browser. I need to be able to easily replicate my browser that I have spent time getting used to and customizing. I often switch computers or set up a new one.
Vivaldi has Sync, but many of you should be aware that it is lacking in some areas.
There are many settings that don't actually get synced.
- Workspaces (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85001/sync-workspaces/5)
- Hotkeys
- Appearance / Themes
- Search Engines
- Quick Commands (I am guessing but I don't use them much. Them maybe not being synced keeps me from investing any time in the feature.)
- Various other settings don't seem to sync
Syncing extensions, bookmarks, and history is nice and all, but having various settings that I have to redo every single time is still incredibly frustrating. Hotkeys being one of the most annoying things.
If there are genuine technical limitations that prevent a FULL setting sync, I'm curious to hear them. However, I don't think there should be an excuse for having partial syncs, and especially not one that can't be solved with some engineering. Other browsers are already doing full sync.
@brooksvb One feature request per topic please.
Sync Shortcuts already exists. Please vote for that.
I suspect there are already other requests too.