Block cookies by domain/subdomain when visiting specific domains/subdomains.
thedayismine
Hi,
I'd like to be able to block specific cookies (by domain) for specific domains and subdomains.
Primarily, to do the following sort of thing.
- Stay signed in to google ( so you can access G-Drive and G-Docs):
While simultaneously...
- Stay signed out of google (when using Google Search).
Currently, the only way to sign out of Google when searching Google is to sign out of everything. This works, but it means everytime you want to access G-Docs or G-Drive, you have to sign back in. Loopty-loop!
I'm not sure if this is already possible, so I've put it as a request.
If it is possible please let me know. Cheers.
@thedayismine
please upvote the existing feature request https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24235/better-cookie-management/ (which has btw the tag pipeline)
If it is possible please let me know.
of course, use another vivaldi profile
thedayismine
@derDay Roger that! BTW what did you mean by saying 'use another profile?'
@thedayismine said:
BTW what did you mean by saying 'use another profile?'
did you read the linked help article? you can add another vivaldi user, which has it's own settings (and cookies)
greybeard Ambassador
@derDay
Yes, that's how I figured it out when I have to use other goofle resources other than "search" (Ad generator).
Though this has become less of an issue since I switched search engines. Also I rarely store anything on Gdrive or use sheets anymore.