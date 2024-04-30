Hi,

I'd like to be able to block specific cookies (by domain) for specific domains and subdomains.

Primarily, to do the following sort of thing.

Stay signed in to google ( so you can access G-Drive and G-Docs):

While simultaneously...

Stay signed out of google (when using Google Search).

Currently, the only way to sign out of Google when searching Google is to sign out of everything. This works, but it means everytime you want to access G-Docs or G-Drive, you have to sign back in. Loopty-loop!

I'm not sure if this is already possible, so I've put it as a request.

If it is possible please let me know. Cheers.