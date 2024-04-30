The feature I miss most about Vivaldi.
-
kalebepalacios
Show bookmarks bar only when opening new tab. This allows me to leave the bookmarks bar hidden without taking up space when I finish loading a content while giving me easy access to the bookmarks when accessing a new tab to open some content.
-
@kalebepalacios fwiw, fyi, there's a several-years-old-but-still-works-fine mod available [search the forum] which autohides the bookmark bar except when the pointer crosses into the url-bar region. afaik many of the vivaldi old-timers use it. i just fired up my snappie now to check, & can confirm it's still good.
-
kalebepalacios
@ybjrepnfr
Thank you very much for the tip friend. I prefer this type of feature to be native, but it's good to know that there is some way to have this extra feature officially. The purpose of my post is more like a rant/feature request, as I would like to have this as I have in the other 3 browsers I have used in the past: Google Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge. As you can see in the image below, I like to have a clean navigation home screen and this feature would help me a lot in quickly accessing my favorites.
-
barbudo2005
Said:
..I prefer this type of feature to be native…
You are mistaken in your concept. Mods are native in Vivaldi.
-
@kalebepalacios Please vote for the existing request: Show the Bookmarks Bar only on New Tabs.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-