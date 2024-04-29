What the heck right mouse click menu!
What's with the uncomfortable scrolling? Are you kidding me?
@7749894 Chromium did that. Vivaldi has implemented an option to return it to the old style in the settings. It's under the Menu heading, and it's called "Compact Layout."
Unfortunately, Chromium may remove the old code altogether, and then Vivaldi have to write code to repair the UX.
@Ayespy If they do implement their own I hope they consider not necessarily forcing the context menu and the main menu to use the same font.
That's because a compact menu is really needed in a context menu to avoid scrolling almost every time you use it, but at the the same time I appreciate a larger font in the main menu (I do get that if someone used Bookmarks in the main menu with a larger font that that would be a problem, but I don't).
I'm here for the same reason, it's been driving me crazy!
Time after time when I try to copy something, I select it, right click, click on copy but before it does so the annoying menu decides to scroll and I click something else!!!!!
Hugely, hugely, annoying.
@biggly So click on the compact option.
