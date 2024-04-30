CRBug | Scrolling Menu
Since V uses the Chromium engine, some problems affects V as well.
The Scrolling Menu is one them.
There's an Open Chromium Bug regarding this unconfortable behaviour.
For anyone interested on the progress:
CRBug | Scroll arrows in Chrome's context menus
Regarding Vivaldi 6.7 New Menu
Since the Chromium change, it makes the Scroll Menu even worst.
Settings > Appearance > Menu > Compact Menu
You can edit your Menus to slim them.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/52179/menu-emoji-customization