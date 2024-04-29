Hi; this is my first time posting on the forums so I'm not sure if this is the right place (please inform me where I should go if this is, in fact, not where I should be asking my questions)

My browser just updated to 6.7.3329.17 and I was wondering if there was any way to revert the right-click menus to look like the ones in previous versions (without downgrading) since I don't really like how much space they take up and the fact I need to scroll to be able to see all the options

Thank you in advance.