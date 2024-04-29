Translation tool: Force translation in default selected language
The translate tool always tries to Auto-detect the language but I want to fix it like in Google Translate.
I often need to translate several sentences from Norwegian to English and because Norwegian is very similar to Swedish and Danish, the Translation tool very rarely recognises the text as Norwegian and I always need to manually re-select the language from the left dropdown menu.
I wish I could have a way to force the translation to be always my chosen language and auto-detect only if I decide to do so.
@Pandorino If I set the translate from language to Norwegian, and not to Autodetect, the text is translated from Norwegian to my target language (English US).
If you use the Translate Panel, then you can fix the languages for From and To.
However, if you try to translate text on the page, Autodetect is used.
Swedish
Versättningsverktyget försöker alltid automatiskt upptäcka språket, men jag kommer att fixa det som i Google Translate.Jag behöver ofta översätta flera meningar från norska till engelska och eftersom norska är väldigt likt svenska och danska känner översättningsverktyget väldigt sällan igen texten som norska och jag behöver alltid manuellt välja språk igen från vänster rullgardinsmeny.Jag önskar att jag kunde ha ett sätt att tvinga översättningen att alltid vara mitt valda språk och automatiskt upptäcka endast om jag bestämmer mig för att göra det
@Pandorino What Vivaldi version are you using by the way? The translation feature has received several fixes fairly recently. I've barely had any issues with detection since then
Thanks for the answers.
@Pesala, reading your comment maybe I should flag this as a bug instead.
On my Mac I can't decide beforehand the 'translate from' language. Each time I select or input new text to translate Vivaldi (or Lingvanex) tries to auto-detect.
Both using the panel and the right-click context menu option.
@mtaki14 I'm on this version:
6.7.3329.21 (Stable channel) (arm64)
macOS Version 14.4.1 (Build 23E224)