The translate tool always tries to Auto-detect the language but I want to fix it like in Google Translate.

I often need to translate several sentences from Norwegian to English and because Norwegian is very similar to Swedish and Danish, the Translation tool very rarely recognises the text as Norwegian and I always need to manually re-select the language from the left dropdown menu.

I wish I could have a way to force the translation to be always my chosen language and auto-detect only if I decide to do so.