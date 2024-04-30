1Password + Bitwarden | Not triggering Auto Fill on Local Sites (home server)
As the title suggests, I am unable to trigger the password auto fill (1Password or on device) when rendering local sites in Vivaldi (Android). The issue is not present on Firefox, Chrome, or Edge. Already filed a support ticket with 1Password, but since the on device password manager isn't populating, I have my suspicions that it is related to Vivaldi.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
Start with the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Vivaldi Version: 6.6.3291.89
Happening Since: Months
OS/Version: Android 14 (AP1A.240405.002)
Device Model: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Thanks!
I have the same issue with Bitwarden. It works correctly on Chrome and Brave but does not trigger in Vivaldi. This is for local addresses only.
Same versions and device as the original poster.
This is now working in the latest version for Bitwarden. Thanks!