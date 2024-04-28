@JoelYoung This topic has been on my mind for a while. I've been a Linux user for a long time, even before I switched to Vivaldi.

In the beginning, the fonts were actually a bit fatter (like it is now in windows), and then unfortunately - at least in Linux - the design was changed and thin, emaciated fonts and icons / buttons were brought into play. I don't like that.

And since the update to Vivaldi 6.6 it has become even more extreme. I wrote this thread about it. Specifically related to the font size in the content window of mail inboxes.

The workaround for me so far is to increase the minimum font size in settings from 12 to 14 or even 16. Unfortunately, this is not a solution, as there are shifts in some completely different places. But it is better than the standard offered.

Vivaldi uses the Cantarell font family in Linux. I have replaced it with Ubuntu, but this has to be renewed with every update. This has made it a little better.

That change can be done (only with root privilegues) in /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/style/common.css in line 360. by adding this code to your custom.css :

#browser.linux, #browser.linux ~ div, #browser.linux button, #browser.linux input, #browser.linux select, #browser.linux textarea { font-family: Cantarell, 'Noto Sans', Helvetica, system-ui, sans-serif; }