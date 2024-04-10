In this post I initially found a solution to change the default font size of the mails in the inbox by setting the minimum size globally in the UI settings from 12 to 16px.

I can read the small fonts, however, it isn't really comfortable, so it is important (I guess not only for me), to be able to change it. So at first I was happy to got a solution.

In the meantime, however, I have noticed that in many cases this also leads to unwanted shifts in web pages.

Therefore, I urgently wish that the font size could be customized specifically for the content of incoming mails/feeds in plain text format. A workaround that works so far is ctrl + , but I have to do that again for every single mail.

As there is no css code for mail content font-size yet, I couldn't create a custom.css for it.

If you are still interested in this request, please give it a thumbs up, thanks!