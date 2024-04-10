Please add font-size preferences to received mail content
-
In this post I initially found a solution to change the default font size of the mails in the inbox by setting the minimum size globally in the UI settings from 12 to 16px.
I can read the small fonts, however, it isn't really comfortable, so it is important (I guess not only for me), to be able to change it. So at first I was happy to got a solution.
In the meantime, however, I have noticed that in many cases this also leads to unwanted shifts in web pages.
Therefore, I urgently wish that the font size could be customized specifically for the content of incoming mails/feeds in plain text format. A workaround that works so far is
ctrl +, but I have to do that again for every single mail.
As there is no css code for mail content font-size yet, I couldn't create a
custom.cssfor it.
If you are still interested in this request, please give it a thumbs up, thanks!
-
This is one of those options that I expect is just a matter of time. Opera 12.1 M2 had it, along with a mess of other options, and it just takes time to build all of these option preferences.
-
@Ayespy Thank you for your quick answer with the good prospect of rapid completion.
I just want to add to screenshots of
- the actual font size of 12px (is it really 12 ) in mail
- the actual font size of notes:
Quite a visible difference, right?