Unable to change default Search Engines
nowabhijit
It was a complete browser so far. But recently after clicking standard and incognito mode to change the search Engine,the browser keeps crashing again and again and the it ruin the sync option..solve it at the earliest.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
Start with the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
nowabhijit
Vivaldi version Android 6.6.3291.89
Happening since yesterday.
OS Android 12
Device Samsung 51
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@nowabhijit
Does the browser crash when you just go to Settings > Search Engine > Standard Tab or Private Tab and pick a new search engine?
If not, please share more detailed steps for us to try and reproduce the crash.