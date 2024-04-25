Vivaldi does not display comments on the Daily Mail website
-
polemokles1
Hi,
I noticed this a couple of months ago; it was not resolved with the latest updates, so I thought I'd better drop a line here. In short, Firefox displays the comments on the Daily Mail website; Vivaldi does not, showing a blank field with an empty comment baloon graphic instead:
Thanks for any tips you'd have.
-
@polemokles1 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
mib2berlin
@polemokles1
Hi, some user report comments are not displayed on other pages too.
Disable the Vivaldi ad/tracker blocker for this page, use the shield icon in the address bar.
Iirc it was one of the tracking lists, check this in Settings > Privacy > Manage Sources.
Disable Easy Privacy for example, test.
Cheers, mib
-
@polemokles1 Please check Troubleshooting issues.
I think it is caused by your ad blocker.
-
polemokles1
@mib2berlin Yup, after clicking on the shield icon and selecting "no blocking", the comments were kind enough to appear
I didn't think they'd be classified as ads/trackers, that's why I didn't even think of trying it.
Thanks for your help!
-
@polemokles1 said in Vivaldi does not display comments on the Daily Mail website:
I didn't think they'd be classified as ads/trackers
Mostly they are. When you want to see the news for free, you have to accept that data will be stored there are shared with a lot of third party services which mostly are ad platforms. So, always check the blocker as first thing
-
@polemokles1 The best advice is to avoid sites that share your data. Ad-blocking will stop them doing that, but with the loss of some features. YouTube sucks because of forcing users to disable ad-blockers. This is being challenged in European courts under data protection laws.
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer