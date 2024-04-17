No "globe" view in Google Maps
6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Windows 11
Zooming in Google Maps is non-smooth, and I cannot enable globe view:
(sorry, german)
It works fine in Firefox, Edge and Chrome on the same device. I am logged in with Google.
I tried disabling and re-enabling hardware acceleration in Vivaldi, as suggested in another thread, but no luck.
I tried setting Vulkan as the graphics backend, but no luck (with globe view).
Any advice?
@diskostu Check out this YouTube video Globe View - Google Maps - Can't Click 3D View
I have rarely used it, but it works well here and is much better than I remember.
mib2berlin
@diskostu
Hi, I am to lazy to watch the video but Vivaldi work, no ad blocker, not logged in.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61, Windows 11 on my laptop, specs in my signature.
@diskostu Try
- reset of vivaldi://flags
- Guest Profile
Tell if that works.
@diskostu Perhaps a Vivaldi incompatibility with older GPU?
This could help
- Open vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
- Set to Enabled
- Restart
I tried this at my Linux and got globe view working.