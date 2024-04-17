Hi,

for quite some time now (seems like many, many months) I have been unable to minimize, maximize or close the Settings window using the Titlebar buttons. The only way to close the window seems to be to right click it on the panel and select close.

I recently re-installed my laptop and it's still an issue. I assuming it's something weird in my settings, which are sync'd, for it to still be an issue.

I'm on the current version (6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ) and using up to date Xubuntu 22.04.

Anyone else getting this, or have a solution?

Thanks