Settings windows title bar buttons not working
Hi,
for quite some time now (seems like many, many months) I have been unable to minimize, maximize or close the Settings window using the Titlebar buttons. The only way to close the window seems to be to right click it on the panel and select close.
I recently re-installed my laptop and it's still an issue. I assuming it's something weird in my settings, which are sync'd, for it to still be an issue.
I'm on the current version (6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ) and using up to date Xubuntu 22.04.
Anyone else getting this, or have a solution?
Thanks
@TheLimey Open settings in a tab instead? Maybe it depends on the window manager in use, I don’t get this problem on Gnome. You can also close the settings window with a keyboard shortcut or mouse gesture…
@luetage said in Settings windows title bar buttons not working:
I don’t get this problem on Gnome
Good to know! I'm hoping someone can confirm it works for them in XFCE (idealy using Xubuntu), because then I'll have an idea if it's desktop or settings related.
@luetage said in Settings windows title bar buttons not working:
You can also close the settings window with a keyboard shortcut or mouse gesture…
Yes, ALT-F4 closes it, not sure about a gesture.
It just would be nice to have the Titlebar buttons working again.
@TheLimey A gesture can be any command, including closing the window, minimizing or going fullscreen. Take a look at mouse settings. You could also add each command as its own command chain and move the resulting buttons into a toolbar through the toolbar editor.
Personally I hide the window buttons, but yeah, I can understand you want them to work. It’s most likely a window manager thing. Are you using the native window setting?
edwardp Ambassador
@TheLimey said in Settings windows title bar buttons not working:
Good to know! I'm hoping someone can confirm it works for them in XFCE (idealy using Xubuntu), because then I'll have an idea if it's desktop or settings related.
Consider it confirmed. I'm testing Fedora 40 Xfce (Xfce 4.18), installed on a thumb drive. The Settings window closes each and every time after its opened.
@edwardp said in Settings windows title bar buttons not working:
Consider it confirmed
OK, thank-you!
@luetage said in Settings windows title bar buttons not working:
Are you using the native window setting?
Thank-you for this question! While checking I noticed that when I mouse over those buttons they flash darker then back to light, and the same when I mouse out. ...it's the same color change as the main window title buttons, but the Settings ones don't stay changed, they just flashed as the pointer entered of left the button. After a short amount of investigation of this I found that the buttons DO work, but only on the two or three pixels along the very top and bottom of them!
I'm guessing the images in the buttons are not inheriting the parent functionality somehow. What should I do now? Raise a bug?
Thank-you
@TheLimey Yes, you can report that. But make sure you report all relevant settings changes to get to the bug and a full description of your environment. Best effort is to try to reproduce it from a fresh profile before reporting and writing everything down. In the meantime you could fix it yourself by modding Vivaldi, would probably take only a single line of CSS. Can’t tell though, am not on XFCE.
@luetage Thank-you! OK, I'll hold off on submitting a bug until I can test in a fresh install. That may be a while ...I'd love to fix it myself, but I just don't have the time to work out how.
Thanks for all the help
mib2berlin
@TheLimey
Hi, just rename your profile folder "Default", Vivaldi create a new one at next start for testing.
After testing remove it and rename the old one back.
No need to reinstall anything.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Settings windows title bar buttons not working:
just rename your profile folder "Default"
I'm embarrassed I didn't think of that!
LOL! Thank-you