Option to invert "tab scrolling"
It would be quite useful to be able to switch to: scroll up = right, scroll down = left. It would be more intuitive for many people, especially those who are switching from Opera.
@Igoracy do you mean that, in opera, scrolling up goes to the NEXT tab and down to the PREVIOUS? It can't be more counter intuitive and what about those using vertical tab bar?
Anyway, I'm not against more options, I was just curious about this strangeness.
@iAN-CooG I switched a few years ago and to this day I get confused by it. It seems natural to me that scrolling down shows the previous content (in this case, left) - just how websites are usually structured, only that they're usually vertical.
@Igoracy You are talking about natural scrolling, which is implemented on devices with touch screens and touchpads. Scrolling down with the mouse wheel on page content doesn’t show the previous content, but the next content on desktop. You should be able to switch to natural scrolling on operating system level.
I tested this on Gnome and it works as expected: Switching to natural scrolling changes the tab bar scrolling direction.