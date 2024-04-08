With tab cycling enabled, if you Ctrl+tab to Asana, Asana hijacks Ctrl+Tab to cycle between hyperlinks/clickable items on Asana itself.

I found this old archived post reporting the exact issue I'm having. It seems it still hasn't been fixed?

I've filed a bug report about this as well, since this behavior does not occur with Brave (even though that's Chrome-based browswer that is "not supported" by Asana ), Firefox, or Floorp (a "non-supported" fork of Firefox).