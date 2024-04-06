@janppolak You say "Vivaldi crashes", but AFAICT all the online resources (both of them) a quick search turned up seems to say that the (server side) app crashed. (You did not link to the source). They do blame the browsers, but I suspect that is a case of "point at anyone else".

One Stack Overflow response suggest that the upload form method was incorrect in the OP's code.

Make sure you use method "post" (NOT "get") and possibly/probably "multipart/form-data" as the upload method in your HTML.

I recommend that you check online resources for how to perform a file upload.