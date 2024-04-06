Vivaldi crashes when uploading a file
Hi. I am developing a web application using ASP .NET Core MVC and one view requires uploading a file. Every time after the file is uploaded Vivaldi crashes. I was looking for help and I found this answer:
"This behavior in specific has been attributed to a browser problem and not Visual Studio in general. As per this article and this article, this behavior was generally observed when using browsers like Brave in this case and Yandex."
When I switch browser to Edge or Firefox everything runs well.
Do you know what I can do to fix this problem?
@janppolak Which Vivaldi version do you use?
Have you any security tools installed?
Any extensions in Vivaldi?
I never developed for ASP .NET Core MVC and can not tell what issue could be.
Upload by HTML5 file element works for me.
Can you give a testcase?
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@janppolak You say "Vivaldi crashes", but AFAICT all the online resources (both of them) a quick search turned up seems to say that the (server side) app crashed. (You did not link to the source). They do blame the browsers, but I suspect that is a case of "point at anyone else".
One Stack Overflow response suggest that the upload form method was incorrect in the OP's code.
Make sure you use method "post" (NOT "get") and possibly/probably "multipart/form-data" as the upload method in your HTML.
I recommend that you check online resources for how to perform a file upload.
I use 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) version with no security tools and extensions. I even disabled the default content blocking.
Here's the message ("This website is unavailable. Localhost server rejected the connection. Check connection, proxy and firewall")
I don't have tests yet.
@janppolak If it happens in Guest Profile , check for crashdumps and report to bug tracker.
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes. Here's more info about how to send crash dump files:
yngve Vivaldi Team
@janppolak That is not a Vivaldi crash, that is a network error message (like a 404).
If the server (app) crashed, that is a natural response from the network, since there is no open port to connect to, and your PC tells the browser "you are not allowed to connect to that port".
@janppolak You should update to 6.6.3271.57 and check again.
@janppolak Are you sure that a server is running at localhost port 80?
Check on your PC with in cmd.exe with command
netstat -aand look for 127.0.0.1 or [::1]!
I've just updated the browser. It didn't help.
Of course I use POST method, not get.
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi crashes when uploading a file:
Are you sure that a server is running at localhost port 80?
No, I am not
But the question is: why other browsers have no problem with uploading a file, but only Vivaldi has?
Thank you everyone for your responses.
@janppolak said in Vivaldi crashes when uploading a file:
But the question is: why other browsers have no problem with uploading a file, but only Vivaldi has?
I do not know how they connect with which URL.
You as web developer should check and know.
You can use Developer Tools in all browsers to inspect network requests.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@janppolak said in Vivaldi crashes when uploading a file:
why other browsers have no problem with uploading a file,
Certain browsers may automagically convert an upload form from "get" to "post" (or do other corrections) in the background (because using "get" in such a case is an error and non-standard; but converting is also non-standard and may hide problems in the server and cause serious problems in a production system when deployed); and since the online resources also mentioned that Chrome had the same issue, probably all Chromium based browsers have the "issue".
In case you are using "get" as the submission method, that trigger a URL that is likely 3 times the length of your file (file is 1000 bytes -> URL is more than 3000 characters long), and that can crash servers that expect/enforce shorter URLs.
Please note that it is not very practical to analyze an issue like this without the relevant HTML source.
@yngve Huh, i never saw file upload JS and HTML5 code that used a GET request to upload data. You?
I know since decades that should to be POST with enctype multipart/form-data.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@DoctorG I doubt we would see one in deployed code. The reason I am making a point about it is that one of the Stack Overflow responses pointed it out about an error in the test script the question OP used.
There could also be other problems with both the HTML form tag, and the server side processing, which alone or in combination might cause the server to shut down (crash)
@yngve said in Vivaldi crashes when uploading a file:
There could also be other problems with both the HTML form tag, and the server side processing, which alone or in combination might cause the server to shut down (crash)
No rocket science, almost webdeveloper's daily job, a user creating web apps should know how to debug at client-/server-side.
I am fiddling many times around with my own blog code and could never get Vivaldi into such nasty mood to kill the web server or the web app. That's why i am wonderning what user is doing.