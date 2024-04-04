Webmail Privilege Requirements via the Reputation System
To whom it may concern.
I have an issue related to a new sign-up and first use of Vivaldi's webmail.
I have read about the so-called reputation system, though which a new member must first "graduate" before being granted the required privilege's to actually being able to make use of webmail.
Here is my problem viz. I am an old timer, who simply seeks to make use of Vivaldi's webmail service for both privacy and security reasons. My needs are basic and simple.
The Vivaldi requirements are : A new member "have to participate in Forum discussions, interact with others on Vivaldi Social, share their browser themes, post on their blog and/or sync their browser data to collect “points”."
I find these requirements both onerous, and definitely discouraging to any new member who like myself, do NOT have any desire or inclination to act in a sociable manner !
Does this mean that Vivaldi's webmail service is ONLY available to those select persons who are happy to be sociable ?
Is there really no alternative manner to validate a new applicant's bona-fides other than through this reputation system ?
I simply don't have the time, skill, and desire to pass such nonsensical tests.
Vivaldi's policy and approach regarding this new means of validation could do with a review in my opinion.
PS. Guess I have to forget about Vivaldi webmail service, as I do not wish to comply with the stated "social requirements", especially as the specific nature, extent, degree and duration is completely undefined. Gaining the required reputational points, can take forever, and may not even happen !
You can also just use the browser and the sync feature. Takes longer than posting on the forums or writing blog posts I guess (nobody knows) but apparently with time just using the browser and being logged into the sync system is enough. No need to interact with any of us. But since Vivaldi's business model depends to a large degree on having a strong amd dedicated community, people that contribute more are rewarded with a free webmail account.
If you are looking for a privacy centric webmail service, you have plenty of options - most other service providers charge money. Vivaldi's fee is being part of a community, even if it is somewhat remote just by using the browser.
SushiComb0
It is definitely a way in reducing potential spam to abuse the service which I totally understand.
securely4024
@grovem Contrary to what you just said, I think it is an amazing way of getting an account and a novel one. Most other email hosting services need you to give a number phone or give another email. Nevertheless, such systems that ask your for an email most of the time need a Gmail or Hotmail account, and you cannot use an alias, as for example a Simplelogin alias. But you can get a Vivaldi account (not mail in the start) with Simplelogin.
Vivaldi isn't a mail hosting focused solution, as it is the case with Tutanota, Proton or Mailbox. Email hosting focused solutions charge their users for hosting. If they have a lot of users (like 70 million as Proton, if i remember well) they can pay a very costly anti spam system, like a captcha created by the mail hosting provider or an AI, etc. Nevertheless, Vivaldi gives it free to users without any charge, while having a high grade of security, privacy, and very good company reputation. There's no reason to be obligated to invest on costly antispam systems such as AI or (only) on manual reviewed accounts. Even if a company invest a giant amount of money to finance an AI, that isn't exact in 100% and there are some reports of false positives that have damaged people's digital life severely. Proton, for example, have invested in such systems: they have created their own Captcha. How they got they money? Charging users $5-20 dollars per month.
Vivaldi is sustained in a very privacy-friendly way. They give those services of Mail and Calendar as a donation (if you want to call it that way) to its users. Vivaldi are not required not obligated to do that.
So, put easily: if someone wants a Vivaldi mail, the very least they must do is install Vivaldi to help them pay the mail. Nevertheless, even in that case, you can contribute to forum, create blogs, and navigate Vivaldi social from other browsers! Vivaldi is a very good company that is sustainable and is giving users a lot of good things.
Finally, i think they antispam system is very very great. No one knows how to beat it. It is very time and effort consuming for spammers. And it is easy:
just enjoy Vivaldi!
Well said, and very clearly explained in detail. I am proud to advertise this browser with every email that I send. I could manage fine without a Vivaldi.net address, but it is a nice bonus for being a long-term member of this community.
@securely4024 You should apply to become an Ambassador for Vivaldi.
@securely4024 While it is surely an effective way to prevent spammers setting up accounts, I think @grovem has a valid point. You need a certain degree of patience if you want access to a Vivaldi webmail account. Having gone the distance myself, I wonder how many potential users / customers simply give up due to the current reputation system...
@Hausarzt Vivaldi is about the browser and the community. People who want a free webmail service without the willingness to go the distance are welcome to choose a different service.
I wonder how many potential users / customers simply give up due to the current reputation system...
To put this more bluntly than @WildEnte: Vivaldi gains nothing from people using their webmail service, it only has the potential to make money from its browser users. Therefore it doesn’t matter whether someone gives up. Vivaldi doesn’t have customers, all the services are free so far (might change with the recent Invisv development). In any case, Vivaldi still provided “unlimited” webmail access for years and only the overhead of dealing with spammers stopped that.
I wonder about users who complain not getting a gift immediately. Webmail account is a gift from Vivaldi company, not a paid service they can complain on like customers when not delivered.