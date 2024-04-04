@grovem Contrary to what you just said, I think it is an amazing way of getting an account and a novel one. Most other email hosting services need you to give a number phone or give another email. Nevertheless, such systems that ask your for an email most of the time need a Gmail or Hotmail account, and you cannot use an alias, as for example a Simplelogin alias. But you can get a Vivaldi account (not mail in the start) with Simplelogin.

Vivaldi isn't a mail hosting focused solution, as it is the case with Tutanota, Proton or Mailbox. Email hosting focused solutions charge their users for hosting. If they have a lot of users (like 70 million as Proton, if i remember well) they can pay a very costly anti spam system, like a captcha created by the mail hosting provider or an AI, etc. Nevertheless, Vivaldi gives it free to users without any charge, while having a high grade of security, privacy, and very good company reputation. There's no reason to be obligated to invest on costly antispam systems such as AI or (only) on manual reviewed accounts. Even if a company invest a giant amount of money to finance an AI, that isn't exact in 100% and there are some reports of false positives that have damaged people's digital life severely. Proton, for example, have invested in such systems: they have created their own Captcha. How they got they money? Charging users $5-20 dollars per month.

Vivaldi is sustained in a very privacy-friendly way. They give those services of Mail and Calendar as a donation (if you want to call it that way) to its users. Vivaldi are not required not obligated to do that.

So, put easily: if someone wants a Vivaldi mail, the very least they must do is install Vivaldi to help them pay the mail. Nevertheless, even in that case, you can contribute to forum, create blogs, and navigate Vivaldi social from other browsers! Vivaldi is a very good company that is sustainable and is giving users a lot of good things.

Finally, i think they antispam system is very very great. No one knows how to beat it. It is very time and effort consuming for spammers. And it is easy:

just enjoy Vivaldi!