Hello,

Iam looking for a way to search with multiple search engines at once in a new window by just selecting a text on a website and rightclicking.

It should be possible to set groups for each engine and be able to select to just search in that group.

Currently I am using this addon for that:

https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/multiple-search-engines-m/oenahigafdpmlmaenjgiedobgooekkmp

am using chains to achieve native what this addon does:

It sounds like a lot to maintain, if I manually need to add what another user

wrote after each search chain:

I don't find a way to directly open the results in a new window. But, on the command chain UI after you add the search command, if you add a Delay command and then Select Previous Tab command it will select the opened tabs so that you can easily drag a tab out of the tab bar to open the results in a new window. Note: you might need to add multiple Select Previous Tab command if you have more than 2 search commands.

Also that I need to add each new Searchengine manually to the Context menu is really bad.

Especially that command chains and context menu modifications are not synced kinda defeats the purpose of what I am trying to do.

Anyways, I discovered your Browser 2 weeks ago and love it anyways.

Can you add these features of what I am trying to do and add sync for command chains and context menu modifications?

I also noticed, that the settings for web panels are not synchronized, can you add that too?

And one more feature request, if youre bored currently:

In Chromium when I added a new Bookmark for some Tabs it always automatically chose the last (or what it thought fits?) Bookmark folder to save the bookmarks in.

In Vivaldi it doesnt even let me choose where to save the bookmarks, but automatically saves it in "Bookmarks".

I am just using the Bookmarks bar though and dont want anything in "Bookmarks"....

Another great improvement would be if the bookmarks in bookmark bar could be drag-and-dropped to another bookmark folder.

Thanks!