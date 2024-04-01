No emojis in `vivaldi-stable-6.6.3271.55-1.x86_64`
vivaldianesque
Hi,
I noticed that the current build of Vivaldi (
vivaldi-stable-6.6.3271.55-1.x86_64) does not show emojis or allow me to use them in forms.
I can't replicate this issue with the latest versions of Brave, Chromium, and Firefox.
Thanks
@vivaldianesque You need an emoji font on your system. In any case you should provide a link to a form where emoji don’t work.
vivaldianesque
Hi, thanks for stepping in.
It's not a font issue, I believe.
Vivaldi uses a font called "Agave" (
Agave Nerd Font) out of the box; I set that font in Firefox and Chromium, and the emojis are rendered/shown properly: https://github.com/muan/emoji.
I also tried changing that font for Noto Nerd Font and a bunch of other fonts I know to render emojis properly, but it still doesn't work.
@vivaldianesque Depending on desktop environment you will need font substitution on operating system level to reliably display color emoji. This is a Linux problem, not a Vivaldi one. E.g. Gnome still insists on using Symbola for everything, which is horrible.
@vivaldianesque You need a font package similar to fonts-noto-color-emoji