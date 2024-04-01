Restore deleted bookmarks
cmccullough
Hey folks,
I accidentally deleted some items from the bookmarks. More specifically, a few folders from the Speed Dial. Is there a way to restore these folders? I went to the deleted folder but they're not there, sadly.
I'm running the latest Vivaldi Stable, 6.6.3271.55.
Thanks for the help.
Hi,
At Profile Folder should be a Bookmarks.bak file
That's the Backup.
From there you could recover them.
Not sure whether Snapshot is created on Linux but take a look if they are not there
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94703/guide-recover-sessions-workpaces-after-upgrade
cmccullough
Thanks for the reply.
Unfortunately, I'm not able to find the Bookmarks.bak file.
I'm wondering if there is an easy way to restore the bookmarks from, say, the day before?
Thanks again!!
At Snapshots it's Bookmarks only.